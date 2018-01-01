Start and open account is absolutely FREE. You have 7 days trial preiod with limited resources for testing purposes and verify all features.
Our platform can be used by any non-technical person who has know something about cloud infrastructure. In any case we can support you to setup everything properly.
You should configure scheduling of your cloud servers at one time and our system will work automatically without any support and attention from your side.
You can save up to 60% of your cloud computing costs, reduce your monthly bills and stop waste your money if you don't use some servers.
How you will save money during working day using our service.
Cover different timezones and working hours.
You can set up 24/7 schedule based on you project needs and cover working hours in different time zones. As a example if you have nightly builds or running automation tests - you can start your server, perform tests and stop till the office working hours.Start Saving
You can see all your servers and other information at one page.
You see all you servers in one place with different attributes, names and types. State of each server is automatically changing and you always see the actual state of you server.Add server
You can use any plan according to your needs. You can change your plan at any time.
